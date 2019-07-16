Oppenheimer likes Millendo Therapeutics in premarket analyst action

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) initiated with Outperform rating and $26 (141% upside) at Oppenheimer.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) initiated with Neutral rating and $12 (46% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) resumed with Buy rating and $17 (126% upside) price target at Roth Capital.

LabCorp (NYSE:LH) upgraded to Neutral at BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Agilent (NYSE:A) downgraded to Neutral with a $76 (8% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) downgraded to Market Perform with a $180 (8% upside) price target at Bernstein.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) downgraded to In Line with a $41 (2% upside) price target at Evercore ISI. Shares down 1% premarket.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) downgraded to Buy with a $315 (9% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) downgraded to Sell with a $1.10 (25% downside risk) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares down 4% premarket.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) downgraded to Neutral with an $8.50 (9% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.