Goldman Q2 gets boost from investing & lending unit

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Q2 EPS of $5.81 beats the average analyst estimate of $5.03 and increased from $5.71 in Q1; fell from $5.98 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net interest income of $1.07B fell from $1.22B in Q1 and increased from $1.00B in Q2 2018.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $214M were 4% lower than Q1 and 9% lower than Q2 2018.

Investment Banking net revenue of $1.86B rose 3% than Q1 and fell 9% Y/Y.

Institutional Client Services net revenue of $3.48B fell 4% Q/Q and fell 3% Y/Y.

Investing & Lending net revenue of $2.53B rose 38% Q/Q, and increased 16% Y/Y.

Investment Management net revenue of $1.59B rose 2% Q/Q, fell 14% Y/Y.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.8% at June 30, 2019 increased from 13.7% at March 31, 2018.

Tangible book value at June 30, 2019 of $203.05 increased 2% from $198.25 at March 31, 2019.

Goldman +0.2% in premarket trading.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

Previously: Goldman Sachs EPS beats by $0.72, beats on revenue (July 16)