Ra Pharma in-licenses technology for long-acting zilucoplan

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) inks a global license agreement with Camurus AB (OTC:CAMRF) securing the rights to the latter's FluidCrystal technology that will enable the development of a long-acting formulation of C5 inhibitor zilucoplan for the treatment of complement-mediated disorders.

Ra's current formulation of zilucoplan is administered daily. The FluidCrystal extended-release formulation will have the potential to control disease for at least seven days via a single dose without the need to intravenous loading, on-body infusion devices, tissue-degrading enzymes or permeation enhancers.

Under the terms of the deal, Ra will pay Camurus $2M upfront, up to $14.5M in development milestones and other license payments, up to $55M in sales-based milestones and tiered single-digit royalties on net sales of FluidCrystal-based product.