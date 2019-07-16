Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics

The Cummins Connected Diagnostics application is a value-added monitoring solution to customers using Fleet Complete's IoT platform, who have Cummins (NYSE:CMI) engines in their vehicles.

"Those clients who have their fleets running with Cummins engines will now be able to take advantage of a remote diagnostic monitoring application within the Fleet Complete platform. They will get easy-to-understand reports and actionable recommendations on engine fault alerts in real-time, said Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete.

"This will save a considerable amount of money and time at a repair shop when the drivers can present a ready-made, prioritized list to the mechanic to start on the repairs straight away."