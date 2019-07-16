Domino's Pizza down 5.5% as U.S. same-store sales miss estimates

Jul. 16, 2019
  • Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) reports U.S. Company-owned same-store sales rose 2.1%, missed consensus estimate of +3.4% and U.S. franchise same-store sales advanced 3.1% but missed consensus estimate of +4.7% in Q2.
  • International same-store sales grew 2.4% vs +2.6% consensus.
  • Global retail sales increased 5.1% (+8.4% excluding foreign currency impact).
  • Revenue break-up: U.S. Company-owned stores: $105M (-11.6%); U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $95.59M (+9.4%); Supply chain: $467.58M (+6%); International franchise royalties and fees: $54.98M (+7.1%); U.S. franchise advertising: $88.5M (+9.4%).
  • Gross margin rate improved 130 bps to 39%.
  • G&A expense rate +10 bps to 11%.
  • Operating margin rate up 90 bps to 17.1%.
  • Store count +1,192 Y/Y to 16,314
  • During the quarter, the Company repurchased and retired 12,295 shares of its common stock for ~$3.3M, or an average price of $269.14 per share.
  • DPZ -5.51% premarket.
  • Previously: Domino's Pizza EPS beats by $0.16, misses on revenue (July 16)
