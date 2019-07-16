BiondVax rights offering fully subscribed at $20M

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) announces the results of its rights offering. The Company has received subscriptions for all the offered 3,057,466 ADSs and 18,298,898 ordinary shares, raising total gross proceeds of $20M.

The new ADSs and ordinary shares are expected to be delivered to subscribers by the end of July 2019.

The funds will be used to support operations through the end of 2020, including scale-up of manufacturing and completion of the ongoing Phase 3 trial of BiondVax's M-001 universal flu vaccine candidate.