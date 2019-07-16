Spirit recovers $24M from Shopko; estimates distribution

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) recovers ~$24M on the Shopko B-1 term loan and continues pursuing all rights an remedies in connection with Shopko's bankruptcy proceedings.

Spirit MTA also announces an agreement to sell its distribution center in Katy, TX, and leased to Academy Sports + Outdoors for a gross purchase price of $94.0M.

The net proceeds to be received by SMTA from the sale, after accounting for transaction and loan assignment and assumption expenses, is ~$10.0M.

Also, included in the company's preliminary proxy related to its proposal to sell its Master Trust 2014 to Hospitality Properties Trust, SMTA sees making an initial cash distribution to shareholders shortly after the closing of the sale in an amount ranging from $6.00-$7.75 per SMTA common share

