Energy Transfer weighs sale of Rover Pipeline stake - Bloomberg

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is considering selling its 33% stake in the Rover Pipeline, a conduit that carries Appalachian natural gas to customers across the Midwest, Bloomberg reports, which adds a sale could fetch as much as $2.5B.

Rover is 713 miles long and can ship 3.25B cf/day of gas to customers across Ohio and Michigan and as far away as Ontario; the project originally was expected to cost $4.2B and entered full service last year after a series of delays and construction missteps.

ET could use proceeds from a sale of the Rover stake to make an acquisition, and the company is among those reportedly looking at a 20% stake in a crude oil export project in Corpus Christi, Tex.