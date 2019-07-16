Micron PT boosted; Morgan negative on DRAM

UBS maintains a Neutral rating on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and raises its PT from $37 to $47.

Last month, Micron surprised with a Q3 report that beat earnings and revenue estimates.

Micron has a Neutral Quant rating.

MU shares are down 1.1% pre-market to $43.93.

Updated with more Micron-related analyst actions this morning:

Lynx Equity tells investors to take profits from Micron's recent 35%+ share gain. The firm thinks the core memory business is still on thin ice and sees the stock revisiting the low $30s.

Morgan Stanley throws cold water on thoughts the export restrictions Japan imposed on Korea for key semi materials will help DRAM companies. The firm sees no long-term impact on DRAM pricing and thinks the 10% spot pricing in the past week will prove short-lived.