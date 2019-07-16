Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX

In a closed-door meeting at the Harold Pratt House, a mansion on Manhattan's Upper East Side, Boeing executives on Monday outlined their planned changes to controversial software that was implicated in the two recent 737 MAX crashes.

The company said it was working "tirelessly" to get the planes back in the sky and fielded questions from lessors and others in aviation finance, according to invitations seen by CNBC and participants in the meeting.

About a third of the more than 380 Boeing 737 Max jetliners that have been delivered are leased rather than owned, according to consulting firm ICF.

737 MAX lessors include AerCap (NYSE:AER), GECAS (NYSE:GE) and Air Lease (NYSE:AL).