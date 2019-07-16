Wells Fargo NII falls on higher deposit costs, lower rate environment
Jul. 16, 2019 8:18 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)WFCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Q2 EPS of $1.30 beats the consensus of $1.16 and increases from $1.20 in Q1 and 98 cents in Q2 2018.
- Q2 net interest income of $12.1B fell $216M from Q1 due to balance sheet mix and repricing including the impacts of higher deposit costs and lower interest-rate environment, as well as higher mortgage-backed securities premium amortization, partly offset by the benefit of one additional day in the quarter.
- Q2 net interest margin of 2.82% falls from 2.91% in Q1 and 2.93% in Q2 2018.
- Average loans were $947.5B in Q2, down $2.6B from Q1.
- Total average deposits for Q2 were $1.3T, up $6.9B from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher retail banking deposits reflecting increased promotional activity, partially offset by lower Wealth and Investment Management deposits.
- Community Banking net income of $3.15B increased from $2.82B in Q1 and $2.50B in Q2 2018.
- Wholesale Banking net income of $2.79B improved from $2.77B in Q1 and $2.64B in the year-ago quarter.
- Wealth and Investment Management net income of $602M rose from $577M in Q1 and $445M in the year-ago quarter.
- Wells Fargo rises 0.7% in premarket trading.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
