Melinta sees Q2 2019 net product sales of ~$13.8M; shares +7% premarket

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) has reported preliminary Q2 results and provided a corporate update.

The Company expects Q2 net product sales of ~$13.8M.

Expected cash and equivalents are ~$90M, and the Company is targeting to reduce FY 2019 operating expenses by ~$70M.

On July 10, The World Health Organization added Vabomere (meropenem and vaborbactam) to its Essential Medicines List.

The FDA recently accepted for priority review a sNDA for Baxdela (delafloxacin) seeking to expand the current indication to include adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; PDUFA action date is October 24.

Melinta will announce its Q2 2019 financial results on August 7, at 8:30 a.m. ET.