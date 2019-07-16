E*Trade lowers robo advisory portfolio minimum investment

E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) says it's improved its robo advisory offering, Core Portfolios, by lowering the minimum investment to $500, expanding the number of ETFs customers can invest in a portfolio, and increasing cash allocation.

Customer can invest in a portfolio of six to eight ETFs.

Core Portfolios cash allocation is now 1%.

In the Automatic Investing capabilities, E*Trade lowers the minimum recurring contributions to $25.

Core Portfolios is a professionally managed advisory program with a 0.30% annual advisory fee. Portfolios range from Conservative to Aggressive Growth and consist of non-proprietary ETFs.