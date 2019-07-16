Moody's sells its analytics knowledge service unit to Equistone

Moody's Corp. (NYSE:MCO) agrees to sell its Moody's Analytics Knowledge Services business to Equistone Partners Europe, European private equity firm.

Moody's expects the deal to reduce its 2019 GAAP EPS by up to 20 cents, mainly due to certain non-recurring charges associated with the transaction, which will be finalized at closing.

On an adjusted EPS basis, excluding the non-recurring charges, the impact to full-year 2019 results are expected to be negligible.

Sees using sale proceeds and repatriated offshore cash to repurchase ~$300M of Moody's outstanding stock.

Moody's Analytics Knowledge Services, through delivery centers in India, Costa Rica, Sri Lanka and China, serves more than 250 banks, asset managers, and consulting firms with more than 2,500 subject matter experts working as an extension of its clients’ teams.