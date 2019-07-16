MediPharm Labs provides operational and strategic update

MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) provides an update on the strategic progress and production capacity.

To date, MediPharm Labs has signed four large contracts including with Canopy Growth, Cronos Group and AusCann for the sale of private-label cannabis concentrate.

It has also launched a White Label platform to serve consumer packaged goods companies and licensed producers in Canada and announced a supply contract for a minimum of approx. 2M vape pens with Ace Valley.

By end of Q2 2019, the Company increased production to an average of 75M milligrams of active cannabinoid component concentrate on a weekly basis.

MediPharm Labs has increased annual dried cannabis processing capacity to 300,000 KG and with a new, large-scale extraction line set to open in 2019, annual capacity is expected to increase to over 500,000 KG.

The Company plans to open, subject to Health Canada approval, 25,000 square feet of additional licensed space in H2 2019.

MediPharm Labs purchased 9,000 KG of dried cannabis in June 2019 and expects to process and sell it in Q3 2019.

The Company will ramp up industrial scale Soft Gel capsule capabilities in Q3 2019 and is building the foundation to be one of the largest vapourizer fill manufacturers in Canada by this fall.

MediPharm Labs Australia received its manufacturing licence in May. Construction of the facility is well underway and nearing completion with equipment ordered for installation in H2 2019. MediPharm Labs Australia is expected to have 75,000 KG of annual capacity.

The Company completed a $75M bought deal financing to fund capital expenditures at its Canadian and Australian facilities. Also, the Company signed a $20M debt facility term sheet with a Schedule 1 Bank.