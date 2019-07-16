Fiat Chrysler slapped with Sell rating at Goldman

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) -4.1% as Goldman Sachs foresees limited scope for further earnings growth from the company's North America business, prompting a Sell Rating and €11.5 ($13.50) price target from the firm.

Goldman analyst George Galliers says FCAU has outperformed its peers over the past three years thanks to its North America market strength, but he sees the opportunity in that market as limited going forward.

Galliers also thinks FCAU's EMEA challenges will take time to resolve and the volatility of its earnings in Latin America makes the company's progress difficult to predict.