ScPharma up 4% premarket on accelerated Furoscix timeline

Thinly traded nano cap scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) is up 4% premarket on light volume in response to a more bullish timeline for the filing of a U.S. marketing application for lead candidate FUROSCIX for the treatment of congestion in heart failure patients.

Based on FDA feedback that no additional efficacy, safety or pharmacology studies are required, the company expects to file the NDA by mid-2020.

FUROSCIX is pH-neutral solution of a diuretic called furosemide that is administered via subcutaneous infusion by a wearable injector that is part of an integrated drug delivery system.