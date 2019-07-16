Schwab Q2 NIM rises Y/Y, reflecting Fed's 2018 hikes

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Q2 EPS of 66 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 65 cents and improved from 60 cents in the year-ago quarter.

SCHW advances 1.7% in premarket trading.

Net interest revenue rose 14% Y/Y to $1.6B, largely driven by higher interest-earning assets relating to the transfer of sweep money market fund balances to bank and broker-dealer sweep.

Net interest margin rose 10 basis points from a year ago to 2.40%, reflecting the Fed’s 2018 rate hikes.

Q2 pretax profit margin of 46.1% increased from 45.5% in Q2 2018.

Clients opened almost 400K new brokerage accounts during the Q2, bringing YTD new accounts to 772K, helping push active accounts to the 12M mark by quarter-end, up 7% year-over-year.

Q2 core net new assets of $37.2B; total client assets increased to a record of $3.70T as of June 30, 2019, up 9% Y/Y.

Asset management and administration fees decreased 3% Y/Y to $786M on lower money market fund revenue due to the sweep transfers as well as ongoing declines in Mutual Fund OneSource balances, partially offset by growing enrollment in advisory solutions.

Trading revenue declined 3% to $174M due to a decrease in average revenue per trade, which more than offset higher activity.

Other revenue rose 32%, driven primarily by a gain on the sale of PortfolioCenter, a portfolio management and reporting software solution for advisors, to Tamarac.

Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) of 19% was unchanged from a year ago.

