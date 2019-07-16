Vodafone to compensate customers after Australia probe

Vodafone has admitted to false or misleading representations about its third-party Direct Carrier Billing, Australia's Competition & Consumer Commission says, and it will contact and refund customers.

The carrier's admission covers a breach of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission from at least 2015.

It addresses charging Vodafone customers for ringtones, games and other third-party digital content.

“Through this service, thousands of Vodafone customers ended up being charged for content that they did not want or need, and were completely unaware that they had purchased,” says ACCC Chair Rod Sims.