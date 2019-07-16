Roche teams up with Skyhawk in oncology and neurology

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech will collaborate with privately held Skyhawk Therapeutics to discover and develop small molecule therapeutics in oncology and neurology based on the latter's SykSTAR technology platform that targets the loss of RNA expression due to mis-splicing, a condition considered highly resistant to "drugging."

Under the terms of the agreement, Genentech will have an exclusive global license to develop and commercialize candidates directed to multiple targets and will pay Skyhawk an upfront fee, milestones and royalties on net sales. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.