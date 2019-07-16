IBM, AT&T set multi-year strategic alliance

IBM and AT&T (NYSE:T) have a multi-year strategic deal to support each other in networking and the cloud.

The deal will enable AT&T Business Solutions to migrate internal applications to the IBM cloud.

In kind, IBM will make AT&T Business its primary provider of software defined networking, an expansion of the existing relationship where AT&T Business is IBM's strategic global networking provider.

AT&T Business will use the Red Hat open source platform (freshly acquired by IBM) to manage workloads and applications.