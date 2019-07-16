Stocks barely budge; banks mixed despite Q2 earnings beats

Stocks stage a roughly flat open despite early earnings results that came in mostly better than expected; S&P and Dow both flat, Nasdaq -0.1% .

Big banks JPMorgan Chase ( -0.2% ), Wells Fargo ( +0.1% ) and Goldman Sachs ( +2.3% ) all beat top- and bottom-line estimates for the June quarter but shares trade mixed, with JPM facing relative weakness after it lowered its full-year outlook for net interest income.

Separately, June retail sales rose by a higher than expected 0.4%, which could diminish the prospect of a 50-bp rate cut at the July 30-31 FOMC meeting.

Major European bourses march higher, with France's CAC +0.5% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% and Germany's DAX +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

In the U.S., most S&P 500 sectors trade near their flatlines, with consumer staples ( +0.3% ) outperforming while energy ( -0.4% ) lags.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing yields higher across the curve, with the two-year yield up 2 bps to 1.85% and the 10-year yield 3 bps higher at 2.12%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 97.27.

U.S. WTI crude oil -0.1% to $59.55/bbl.

Still ahead, Fed Chair Powell is set to deliver a speech on monetary policy after the financial crisis at 1:00 p.m. ET.