First Republic -3.7% as NIM declines, EPS misses

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) falls 3.7% after Q2 net interest margin of 2.85% fell 12 basis points from Q1, driven by a increase in rate paid on deposits and an increase in average short-term borrowings while earning asset yield were stable.

Q2 EPS of $1.24 missed the average analyst estimate of $1.27 and slipped from $1.26 in Q1; rose from $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

Loan originations of $9.4B, a slight increase from Q2 2018; deposits of $83.4B, rose 15% Y/Y.

Q2 provision for loans losses of $21.2M increased from $14.2M in Q1 and $19.4M in Q2 2018.

Tangible book value per common share of $47.64 at June 20, 2019, increased from $46.81 at March 31, 2019.

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 10.19% at June 30, 2019 vs. 10.54% at March 31, 2019.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: First Republic Bank EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (July 16)