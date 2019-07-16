Activision comes out best in Piper's Twitch look

Piper Jaffray's videogame analysis shows "most favorable" results for Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.4% ), according to a new note from Michael Olson and team.

It's basing that largely on Twitch viewership, which it notes is a viable way to track revenue segments (if not equally for all publishers).

Viewing minutes are up 15% from last quarter for Activision, Olson notes, offering upside potential to his expectation for a sequential revenue drop of 3% (outside King Digital). Apex Legends was a top mover there for the second straight quarter following a strong February launch. (h/t Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, while Piper expects a 26% decline in recurring revenue for Take-Two (TTWO -0.3% ), the company's Twitch minutes were up 149% (though much of the viewing for Grand Theft Auto is driven by unmonetized modding, they note).