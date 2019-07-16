Three multi-industrials cut to Sell with 'rocky road ahead,' Goldman says

Kennametal (KMT +0.9%) is double downgraded to Sell from Buy with a $30 price target, cut from $43, at Goldman Sachs, where analyst Joe Ritchie says Q2 earnings are not set up favorably for the multi-industrial sector as fundamentals have deteriorated, noting disappointing regional surveys and weak daily sales numbers from Fastenal and MSC Industrial.
Ritchie also downgrades Parker-Hannifin (PH +2.4%) and Cognex (CGNX -1.4%) to Sell from Neutral, with respective $150 and $36 price targets.
The analyst says FY 2020 consensus expectations are too high for a third of the companies he covers while the setup is tough for H2 2019 as comps are only easier for five out of 27 stocks "at a time when growth is decelerating."
But Ritchie upgrades Timken (TKR +1.7%) to Buy from Neutral as he believes expectations are more appropriately calibrated and its relative valuation is "compelling."
Honeywell (HON -0.1%) is best positioned into earnings, Ritchie writes, as "one of the only companies in our coverage that will beat on both 2Q EPS and 2019 EPS guidance."
