Husqvarna reports Q2 results

Husqvarna (OTCPK:HUSQF) says that cold weather resulted in decline in Q2 sales and lower revenues would probably not achieve its margin target this year.

Net sales of SEK 13,789M decreased 7% Y/Y; exit of Consumer Brands business affected net sales by -4%.

Traffic to trade partners was slow at the beginning of the quarter as a consequence of relatively cold weather that added to affected demand for lawn mowing equipment in both Europe and North America.

Profits grew aided by ongoing restructuring program and higher prices.

Operating profit was up 10% to SEK 2,125M.

The operating margin widened to 15.4% from 14.6% but Warn dampened expectations Husqvarna might reach its long-standing full-year target of 10%.

The company said that U.S. import tariff related costs in 2019 would probably be at the lower end of 400M-500M crown range indicated earlier, and it is expected that those costs to pass on entirely to customers.