Simulations Plus to work with FDA vet unit on drug studies in animals; shares up 1%

Simulations Plus (SLP +1.1% ) inks a five-year Research Collaboration Agreement with the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine aimed at evaluating alternative approaches for determining product bioequivalence (BE) for locally acting drugs in animals.

Specifically, the agency will use SLP's GastroPlus software with in vitro and in vivo data to investigate how BE of non-systemically absorbed products can be evaluated in dogs without the need for clinical endpoint trials. The ultimate aim is the reduce or replace the need for animals in these types of studies.