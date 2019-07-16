Fidelity turns up heat with five new low-cost index funds

Fidelity Investments steps up its fee war with Vanguard Group by introducing five new index mutual funds with expense ratios that it says are lower than equivalent products at its rival.

It's adding four index funds with expense ratios of 0.05% that invest in either mid-cap or small-cap growth or value stocks; it's also launching a municipal bond vehicle charging 0.07%.

Expense ratios on equivalent funds at Vanguard span 0.06% to 0.19% depending on the class of investor, according to Bloomberg data.