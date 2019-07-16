SoCal Edison OK'd to resume burying San Onofre's spent fuel rods

Southern California Edison (EIX +0.7% ) says it will resume its transfer of spent nuclear fuel rods from wet to dry storage at its San Onofre nuclear power plant after gaining approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Fuel transfer operations were interrupted last August following an incident in which a steel fuel canister containing 50 tons of spent nuclear rods became wedged in its transport cask as it was being loaded into an underground storage container.

The fuel transfer, which SoCal Edison originally planned to have finished by now, is a key step in decommissioning the nuclear power plant; the company now says it will complete the transfer of 44 remaining fuel canisters by early 2021.