Burberry +12% on Q1 trading update

Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY +11.6% ) reports Q1 like-for-like revenues rose by 4% Y/Y, double the growth analysts had expected.

The company says that collection by new chief designer Riccardo Tisci and brisk business in China propelled Burberry to better than expected sales growth Q1; Tisci’s collections, which account ~50% of the stock on sale in Burberry’s main stores, generated an “excellent consumer response”.

Burberry’s Asia Pacific sales also grew by high single-digit percentage, driven by “mid-teens” growth in mainland China.

The company reaffirms FY2020 outlook with broadly stable top line and operating margin at CER.