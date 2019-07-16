LogiBio nabs rare pediatric disease tag for LB-001; shares up 5%

Thinly traded micro cap LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC +5.2% ) is up on light volume in early trade on the heels of the FDA's rare pediatric disease designation for gene-editing therapy LB-001 for methylmalonic acidemia, an inborn error of metabolism characterized by the buildup of methylmalonic acid in the blood due to the body's inability to break down certain proteins and fats. It occurs once in 50K - 100K people.

Under the designation, the marketing application has priority review status and, if approved, the company will receive a priority review voucher that it can use for a subsequent filing or it can sell it to another party.