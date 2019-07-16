BlackBerry improving, but more organic growth needed - RBC

The risk-reward profile is looking better for BlackBerry (BB -0.2% ), RBC says after meeting with a management group that's "frustrated with the stock," but it will take more organic growth in core businesses to boost shares.

Management thinks the first quarter was healthy and the stock price isn't reflective, analyst Paul Treiber notes, though they do think better growth is ahead for upcoming quarters.

Higher multiples will come from results in businesses including enterprise software and services, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Cylance, he says.

While sell-side analysts rate the stock a Hold on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral, BlackBerry has a Quant Rating of Bearish.