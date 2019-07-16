Consolidated-Tomoka acquires single-tenant office property for $18.6M

Consolidated-Tomoka (CTO -1% ) announces the acquisition of an ~64,000 square foot, single-tenant office property in Reston, Virginia for ~$18.6M, or ~$289 per sq. ft.

The Reston Property is situated on ~3 acres and is 100% leased to a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics Corporation, with remaining lease term of ~10 years and includes annual rent escalations.

The transaction is expected to be part of a 1031 like-kind exchange.

The investments year-to-date consist of seven single-tenant properties with a weighted average cap rate in-line with the mid-point of the Company’s 2019 guidance.