Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) gains 2.7% after Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.00 beats the consensus estimate by a penny and improved from 98 cents in Q1 and 92 cents in Q2 2018.

Return on average tangible common equity increased to 16.66% in Q2 from 12.88% in Q1 and 15.80% in Q2 2018.

Net interest margin of 3.69% fell 9 basis points vs Q1 including $21.0M of purchase accounting adjustments vs. $18.8M in Q1; excluding impact of purchase accounting adjustments, Q2 NIM was 3.48%.

Provision for loan losses of $12.1M fell from $23.6M in Q1 and up from $11.8M in Q2 2018.

Loans increased to $36.1B at Q2-end, up 5.7% from Q1-end; total average loan growth of $457.1M, or 5.2%, vs. Q1.

Deposits at Q2-end of $37.97B declined 1.1% from Q1-end; total average deposits increased $72.7M, or 0.8%, from Q1.

2019 outlook sees loan growth of 5.5%-7.5%, same as at Q1 call; now sees deposit growth of 3.0%-5.0%.

Sees 2019 effective tax rate of 24%-25% vs. previous view of 23%-24%.