Faulty relay system to blame for NYC blackout, ConEd says

Consolidated Edison (ED -0.8% ) says preliminary results of an investigation into Manhattan's weekend power outage indicates a failed relay protection system was the primary cause, not a "significant transmission disturbance."

"Based on our experience with the transmission and distribution system, we initially believed the 13,000-volt cable fault was unrelated to the transmission disturbance" ConEd says. "While the cable fault was an initiating event, the customer outages were the result of the failure of the protective relay systems."

"They have hundreds if not thousands of these relays, so obviously, this raises the question of what's the status of the others?" says Michael Tobias of the New York Engineers consulting firm.

Meanwhile, top New York lawmakers are calling for probes of the company; U.S. Sen. Schumer says the blackout was "entirely preventable" and that the U.S. Department of Energy should work with city and state officials to investigate.