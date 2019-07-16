CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics

Shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) tumbled as much as 6.9% in early trade, its biggest intraday decline in almost three years, as Wedbush said checks showed key performance metrics are slowing.

Analyst Seth Basham noted that the firm’s sales tracker revealed decelerating unit comparisons over the last few months that look more substantial over two- and three-year periods.

CarMax Auto Finance's reported performance data for June also shows a higher portfolio-level delinquency rate, up 69 basis points and higher than the trailing three-month year-over-year trend of 30 basis points.

Source: Bloomberg First Word