ProSight Global sets IPO terms

ProSight Global (PROS) launches its IPO of ~8.8M common shares at $16 - 18. The company is offering ~3.5M shares while existing investors are offering ~5.3M.

The specialty insurance company writes property and casualty policies with a focus on underwriting specialty risks by partnering with a select number of distributors, many times on an exclusive basis. It says that it is a different type of insurer that leverages customized technology infrastructure, underwriting know-how and a unique niche focus to develop high value-add solutions for customers.

2019 Financials (Q1): Revenues: $213.0M (+17.7%); Income From Continuing Ops: $13.7M (+37.0%); Cash Flow Ops: $84.8M (+68.3%).