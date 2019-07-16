Weyland Tech launches short distance food delivery service in Indonesia

Weyland Tech (OTCQX:WEYL -3.2% ) has launched AtozGo, a short distance food delivery service powered by the Company’s AtozPay mobile payment platform, in Indonesia.

Matt Brent, Head of Corporate Development and Product Strategy, said, “AtozGo continues the Company’s focus on underserved market segments by connecting customers to restaurants and shops that otherwise wouldn’t be able to provide these services. Between the heat and humidity and congested traffic conditions, going out for lunch during the work day can often be a daunting prospect. We believe AtozGo helps solve this by providing a fast, affordable, and local solution.”