Nevada Sunrise, Albemarle reach agreement on Clayton Valley water rights

Nevada Sunrise Gold (OTCPK:NVSGD) has negotiated a settlement agreement with Albemarle over a water right permit in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, hence ending the three years of litigation.

Permit 44411’s good standing status has been restored and Nevada Sunrise will now be able to enter into partnerships with companies to use water from the permit for their mining operations.

Nevada Sunrise, however, has agreed not to drill water wells in certain areas of the Clayton Valley that could impact on Albemarle’s lithium brine operations at Silver Peak.