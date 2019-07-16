Vornado sees items cutting Q2 FFO per share

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO -0.1% ) estimates that a number of items will reduce its Q2 FFO per share by 5 cents per share.

Non-cash impairment losses and related write-offs, substantially all on 608 Fifth Avenue, estimated to cut FFO per share by 38 cents.

After-tax net gain on sale of 200 Central Park South condominium units expected to increase FFO per share by 44 cents.

Estimates Vornado's share of loss from real estate fund investments at 10 cents per share.

Also cites other net charge of 1 cent per share.