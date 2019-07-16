Libra's Marcus handles wallet questions at Senate panel

At the Senate Banking Committee hearing on Facebook's (FB +0.2% ) Libra, David Marcus (co-creator of the digital currency) is facing off questions about the digital wallets that will actually hold and manage the transfers of the tokens.

While an independent group will manage Libra, Facebook's approach to monetization of the project is in its Calibra digital wallet.

Pressed on the nature of wallets' interface with Facebook's heavily trafficked WhatsApp and Messenger apps, Marcus says third-party wallets won't be "embedded" in the apps, but they will work interoperably.

The committee's ranking Democrat, Sherrod Brown, logged opposition early on, saying the project is "dangerous" and that it would be "crazy" to let Facebook experiment with banking.

Asked by Brown, Marcus says that while Libra isn't meant to compete with bank accounts, yes, he would eventually trust getting 100% of his salary in Libra.

CNBC's Carl Quintanilla notes a reaction from Needham's Laura Martin: "Marcus just said it's not going to make any money. So as a Wall Street analyst, I want to know why we're spending so much time on this."