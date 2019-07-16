Domino's drags down restaurant peers as pace of U.S. sales growth slows

Domino's Pizza (DPZ -6.5% ) tumbles to its lowest in three months after reporting total U.S. same-store sales rose just 3% in Q2, below estimates and the slowest growth in at least three years.

Total Q2 revenue rose 4.1% Y/Y to $811M, marking the company's fifth consecutive quarter of missing Wall Street expectations for the top line.

On its earnings conference call, DPZ noted aggressive actions from third-party aggregators and investments in its fortressing strategy as major headwinds to its U.S. same-store sales that will continue in the near-term, and said its comp increase was ticket driven, implying that traffic was weak during the quarter.

DPZ's results "will not refute the bear case that structural factors - better pizza competition, growing aggregators and market splits - have fundamentally changed the rate and composition of Domino's growth," Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore says.

DPZ needs to make clear to investors the potential impact of the company's fortressing strategy on same-store sales this year if it wants to head off a further decline in confidence, Cowen analyst Andrew Charles says.