JMU receives NASDAQ notification of deficiency

JMU Limited (JMU +0.8% ) received a letter from NASDAQ notifying the Company that it does not meet the continued listing requirements for:

(i) the stockholders' equity as reported in the Company's 20-F is below the minimum amount of $10M

(ii) the market value is below $50M as required for continued listing under the market value standard

(iii) the market value of publicly held shares is below $15M.

The Company must submit its Compliance Plan latest by July 22, 2019, and is working to prepare the Compliance Plan and expects to submit it to Nasdaq within this timetable.