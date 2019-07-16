Stocks mixed as bank's earnings reveal some cracks

Stocks are mixed even as big banks turned in better-than-expected Q2 earnings that showed some cracks.

The Dow pares its previous gain to basically flat; the Nasdaq falls 0.2% ; the S&P 500 slips 0.1% .

"The broad theme we're seeing is slowing loan growth, somewhat muted trading revenues, and shrinking margins," Argus Research's Stephen Biggar told MarketWatch in an interview.

The results are also reflecting lower manufacturing and housing activity as well as slowing business investment, he said.

By S&P 500 sector, materials ( +0.9% ) and industrials ( +0.7% ) outpace the broader market, while utilities ( -0.8% ) and information technology ( -0.5% ) lag.

Crude oil is roughly flat at $59.60 per barrel.

The 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 4 basis points to 2.131%.