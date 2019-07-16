Gridsum announces receipt of preliminary non-binding proposal

Gridsum Holding (GSUM +6.2%) says that it has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter, dated July 15, 2019, from Guosheng Qi, CEO of the Company, Guofa Yu, a director and the COO and their respective affiliated entities, and Beta Dynamic Limited proposing to acquire the Company in a going private transaction for US$3.80/ADS in cash.
The Consortium Members intend to finance the Transaction with a combination of debt and equity capital.
GSUM says that no decisions have been made of any kind with respect to the Company's response to the transaction.
