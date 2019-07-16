Kenes Rakishev sells Petropavlovsk stake to focus on battery minerals - Reuters

Kazakh entrepreneur Kenes Rakishev sold his stake in Petropavlovsk (OTC:PPLKF) to Russian billionaire Roman Trotsenko

Kenes would invest the proceeds in a cobalt and nickel project that he aims to list in Hong Kong.

Rakishev bought his shares in late 2017 when he said Petropavlovsk was a distressed stock, the company’s stock rallied after a gold treatment project came online to boost production and cut costs.

Rakishev is working on a Hong Kong listing before the end of 2019 that would sell off 25% of the equity to raise $260M of the roughly $300M he needs for the project.

Trotsenko is now Petropavlovsk’s biggest shareholder