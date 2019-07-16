Fannie sees 2 Fed cuts this year, real GDP growth of 2.1%

Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research Group now sees the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in July and trimming them again, by the same amount, in December.

Cites inverted yield curve, weak business investment, waning consumer and business sentiment, and ongoing trade and global growth concerns.

Sees real GDP growth slowing to 2.1% for full-year 2019 and to 1.6% in 2020.

For housing, total origination volume is expected to improve 7% this year on the back of a surge in refinances and moderate house price growth; sees refinance activity representing 32% of originations in 2019 vs the group's previous forecast of 29%.

"Housing remains a net positive to the economy, as the industry anticipates growth fueled by strong household balance sheets, low mortgage rates, and a surge in refinance activity," said Fannie Chief Economist Doug Duncan.