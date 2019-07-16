NBC producing news shows for Quibi mobile TV service

NBC News (CMCSA +0.6% ) will make two daily shows for Quibi, the ambitious mobile TV service launched by film-industry veteran Jeffrey Katzenberg.

The "eight-figure" deal makes NBC News the first partner for the Daily Essentials lineup at Quibi, launched by Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman.

NBC's building a custom set to produce the morning and evening newscasts (each under six minutes) for the service.

Quibi is spending heavy funds on assembling a roster of talent; it's raised $1B in funding and is looking to draw another $500M before launch.