Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.13B (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bac has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.