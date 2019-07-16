IBM Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.08 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.18B (-4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ibm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.